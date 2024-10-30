Steve Hocking joins Kleinschmidt as a Senior Regulatory Advisor

Steve Hocking

An industry veteran with over 30 years of regulatory experience strengthens Kleinschmidt’s ability to navigate complex hydropower and environmental regulations.

I am eager to provide strategic guidance to ensure compliance, streamline processes, and achieve successful outcomes.” — Steve Hocking, Senior Regulatory Advisor.

PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an industry-leading engineering, regulatory , and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Hocking as a Senior Regulatory Advisor. Steve brings more than 30 years of regulatory experience.Steve served as Branch Chief in FERC’s Division of Hydropower Administration and Compliance, where he led a team of resource professionals handling major amendments, license surrenders, temporary variances, NEPA, Section 106 and ESA consultations, and more. As a Public Safety Coordinator and liaison in FERC’s Division of Dam Safety and Inspections, he played a crucial role in reviewing public safety plans and incident reports and ensuring cross-divisional collaboration for FERC’s review and approval of construction and dam safety projects.“I am excited to join Kleinschmidt’s complex regulatory team,” says Steve Hocking, Senior Regulatory Advisor at Kleinschmidt. “I am eager to provide strategic guidance to ensure compliance, streamline processes, and achieve successful outcomes.”Steve has hands-on experience with the Integrated Licensing Process, Traditional Licensing Process, and Alternative Licensing Process, enabling him to guide clients through FERC’s regulations with ease, saving time and reducing risks.“We are so excited to have Steve join the Kleinschmidt team,” says Shannon Luoma, Regulatory Section Manager at Kleinschmidt. “His expertise will help provide our clients with clear and practical strategies to ensure compliance and keep projects on track.”Steve holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science and Natural Resources Management from the University of Maryland and a Master of Arts in Teaching from Johns Hopkins University.About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.

