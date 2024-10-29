D.A.W. Systems, Inc. (ScriptSure Cloud ERX) is the Winner of 2024 Surescripts White Coat Award

Recognized with the best overall performance score, D.A.W. SYSTEMS INC is the winner of the Surescripts 2024 White Coat Award for Highest Performance of e-prescribing.

Annual Award Celebrates Healthcare Leaders for Performance, Innovation and Accuracy

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- D.A.W. Systems, Inc., developer of the award-winning ScriptSure E-Prescribing software , is proud to announce that it has been honored again with the prestigious 2024 Surescripts White Coat of Quality Award. ScriptSure has been recognized for its outstanding commitment to innovation, e-prescription accuracy, and top-tier performance.The 2024 Surescripts White Coat Award shines a spotlight on the efforts healthcare organizations are making to improve prescription accuracy. It is Surescripts’ highest recognition for those who have adopted best practices and technology enhancements, demonstrating their commitment to improving patient safety and healthcare delivery.D.A.W. Systems earned the award for excellence by achieving the highest Quality Index Scores across the Surescripts network. D.A.W. Systems continues to advance e-prescribing technology, streamlining workflows and ensuring that prescribers and pharmacists can deliver timely, quality care to patients. “We’re honored to receive the Surescripts White Coat Award again in 2024. Our focus has been on delivering the highest level of E-Prescribing performance and accuracy to our vendor partners and end users. This award represents our relentless commitment to improving patient safety and making the prescribing process easier for healthcare professionals nationwide,” said Adam Forman, COO of D.A.W. Systems.In 2023, Surescripts processed 2.5 billion e-prescriptions, reinforcing the scale and importance of accurate, reliable prescription workflows. At D.A.W. Systems we are contributing to achieving and maintaining the compliance and safety standards. We look forward to continuing to provide class leading E-Prescribing to ambulatory, in-patient, long-term care and veterinary technology vendor partners and end users.About D.A.W. Systems – ScriptSureD.A.W. Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of E-Prescribing and EMR solutions, serving thousands of medical professionals nationwide. Its flagship product, ScriptSure, is renowned for its user-friendly interface, robust features, and industry certifications, including Surescripts network connectivity. As a 12-time winner of the White Coat of Quality Award, D.A.W. Systems continues to drive innovations in healthcare technology, ensuring that healthcare providers can offer safe, efficient, and reliable care to their patients.Press Contact:Adam FormanD.A.W. Systems, Inc.866-755-1500info@dawsystems.com

