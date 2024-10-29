Casting Cleaning Resources expanding Greenwood County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Casting Cleaning Resources (CCR), a provider of casting cleaning services, today announced it is expanding its Greenwood County operations. The company’s $5 million investment will create 42 new jobs while retaining existing jobs.

Founded in Indiana in 1992, CCR provides expert casting cleaning services for industrial applications. The company’s Greenwood County operation, established in 2019, specializes in casting finishing services and other post-mold services for foundries.

CCR will relocate its Greenwood County operations from Hodges to a standalone, 56,120-square-foot facility located at 104 Stoneridge Court in Greenwood, expanding the company’s production capacity.

Operations are expected to be online in January 2025. Individuals interested in joining the CCR team should visit the company’s contact page.

QUOTES

“Casting Cleaning Resources is pleased to announce the expansion of our operations in Greenwood, which will strengthen our existing partnerships and create new opportunities for future growth. We appreciate the essential support from county and state officials in aiding our expansion and driving our business forward.” -Casting Cleaning Resources Controller Billy Robinson

“Congratulations to Casting Cleaning Resources and Greenwood County on this expansion announcement. South Carolina’s workforce continues to be a foundation for the success of our existing companies and will greatly benefit from the 42 job opportunities this expansion creates.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement by Casting Cleaning Resources is a win for Greenwood County. We are proud CCR continues to recognize the advantages of doing business in South Carolina and are proud to support the company’s growth in our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are thrilled that Casting Cleaning Resources has chosen to expand its operations in Greenwood County. This $5 million investment is a testament to the strength and loyalty of our local workforce, which we are committed to retaining and developing. The creation of 42 new jobs will not only enhance our county’s economic growth but also strengthen our community by providing opportunities for our dedicated local talent. We look forward to seeing CCR thrive in their new facility.” -Greenwood County Council Chairman Chuck Moates

FIVE FAST FACTS