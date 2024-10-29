SEK 110 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues to have devastating consequences – both military and humanitarian. The Swedish Government is therefore supporting Ukraine in a number of ways and has now decided on a new humanitarian support package of SEK 110 million. This support will primarily be used to meet the increased needs ahead of the winter.

“Russia is targeting civilian infrastructure and has disrupted major parts of the heating and electricity supply in Ukraine. Naturally, the consequences of this are more serious the colder the weather gets. For this reason, a large part of the population are struggling to heat their homes and prepare food. The Swedish Government has therefore decided to provide SEK 110 million to a number of humanitarian actors in Ukraine,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa.

The fact that Russia has mined large areas of Ukraine is a major problem and threat to people’s safety and lives. Russia’s full-scale invasion has forced millions of people to flee their homes and live as internally displaced people. Sexual violence against women has increased in these already vulnerable groups.

“Sweden’s assistance will also go to mine clearance, which unfortunately will be an impending problem for a long time to come. The assistance will also go to addressing sexual and reproductive health needs and efforts to combat gender-based violence,” says Mr Dousa.

“Sweden’s assistance to Ukraine is making a difference. We’re now helping to heat homes and clear the black soil from mines so that it can be used, feed people who are hungry and secure access to food,” says Aron Emilsson, foreign policy spokesperson for the Sweden Democrats.

“A harsh winter is around the corner, in a situation in which Russia’s bombings have destroyed a large portion of critical infrastructure. We’re now assisting the Ukrainian civilian population with things that we take for granted here in Sweden – heating, water, sanitation and medicines – so that they can survive the winter,” says Gudrun Brunegård, development assistance policy spokesperson for the Christian Democrats.

“In order for Russia to lose the war and Ukraine to win, increased assistance is needed both for Ukraine’s infrastructure and to support the Ukrainian people. I’m proud that we’re now doing even more to help women in particular, as they have been especially severely affected by the war,” says Joar Forssell, foreign policy spokesperson for the Liberal Party.