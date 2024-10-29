Maryland Department of the Environment Opens Application Period for Grants to Purchase Electric School Buses

Funding supports transition from diesel buses to electric for cleaner air, reduced greenhouse gas emissions

BALTIMORE (Oct. 29, 2024) – The Maryland Department of the Environment is now accepting applications for $3 million in state grants to purchase new electric school buses.

Each grant will provide funding for the replacement of a diesel bus with an electric bus to improve indoor and outdoor emissions for students. Applications can be submitted via our website.

“Transportation accounts for more than 40 percent of our greenhouse gas emissions, so it is critical to support clean technology to decrease air pollution,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “As we build the green economy and a healthier future, our schoolchildren are a great place to start.”

Proposals must be submitted by Feb. 7, 2025. The department will review the proposals with preference toward projected pollution reductions and environmental justice impacts. Grantees will be announced next spring.

Maryland schools currently have more than 400 electric buses deployed in nine school districts. Montgomery County and Baltimore City are leading the way among local jurisdictions, with Montgomery County adding 120 buses last year and Baltimore City adding 25.

The Maryland Energy Administration recently opened the public comment period for a program to award an additional $17 million for electric school buses. Awards will be made on a competitive basis, with a maximum grant amount of up to $2 million per school or project. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced it anticipates awarding up to $965 million in funding across the country through the 2024 Clean School Bus Rebate Program.





