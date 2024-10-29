AlmaLinux Named an Endorsed Distribution in Microsoft Azure

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that AlmaLinux has been selected to join the Endorsed Distributions list on Microsoft Azure , a unique distinction with only 6 other distributions.Starting today, AlmaLinux images featured on Azure will be considered an endorsed distribution. Through collaborative engineering engagement between the two organizations, the most up-to-date AlmaLinux versions are regularly made available as Azure images, backed by robust in-Azure update infrastructure and an ongoing focus on fostering a straightforward process for maintaining images.“On behalf of the entire AlmaLinux OS Foundation board of directors, we are thrilled to see AlmaLinux join the Endorsed Distributions list for Microsoft Azure,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “It’s clear that Azure is committed to supporting distributions that are highly adopted and used within their incredible platform. With more than half of all Azure offerings based on Linux, it seems only natural for Azure to continue to expand its list of endorsed distributions – and we’re delighted to play such a role.”“We are pleased to add AlmaLinux as an endorsed, CentOS-compatible Linux distribution in Azure, backed up by a close engineering and support relationship between our respective teams,” said Microsoft Azure platform Chief Product Officer and Corporate Vice President of Azure Cloud Native Jeremy Winter. “This Azure-AlmaLinux collaboration underscores our ongoing efforts to deepen cooperation with key players in the open-source community to address Azure customers' desire for stable, well-supported solutions.”AlmaLinux is available via Azure Marketplace for the x64, Arm64 architectures, including Microsoft’s latest Cobalt 100-based virtual machines, as well as a customized image for HPC workloads. Images are also available via Community Gallery and Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).A complete list of endorsed Linux distributions on Azure is available at: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/virtual-machines/linux/endorsed-distros The Azure Marketplace offers thousands of industry-leading apps and services, including AlmaLinux—all certified and optimized to run on Azure—so you can find, try, buy, and deploy the solutions you need quickly and confidently. For more information, visit https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org Related links:AlmaLinux OS (x86_64/AMD64)AlmaLinux OS (AArch64/ARM64)AlmaLinux OS (x86_64/AMD64) HPCAlmaLinux OS on WSL:AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

