ProServeIT Recognized with Microsoft Verified Managed XDR Solution Status

ProServeIT announces Microsoft engineers verified Alarm Guardian MXDR security solution to help small businesses detect cyberthreats at machine speed.

Our solution combines seasoned expertise with powerful Microsoft security solutions to protect even small and mid-size businesses around the clock and at a fraction of the cost of an in-house team.” — Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProServeIT today announced it has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. By achieving this status, ProServeIT has proven that their robust MXDR services including a Security Operation Center (SOC) with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities are all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.“We are thrilled to have our Alarm Guardian MXDR solution verified by Microsoft engineers,” says Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT. “Organizations of all sizes are facing impossible cybersecurity demands with ever evolving cyberthreats. As breaches and security expenses soar, protecting your business without draining your budget is crucial. Our solution combines seasoned expertise with powerful Microsoft security solutions to protect even small and mid-size businesses around the clock and at a fraction of the cost of an in-house team. We help customers detect and neutralize cyberthreats at machine speed, giving them peace of mind that their data and environment are well protected.”“With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and center for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate ProServeIT on achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. Their solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio.” – Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, MicrosoftProServeIT is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). “The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe”, said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. “Our members share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We’re thrilled to recognize and welcome ProServeIT’s MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio.About ProServeIT:Established in 2002, ProServeIT Corporation was one of the first Microsoft Partners to spearhead the adoption of Cloud computing. Winner of Microsoft’s 2024 Modern Work – Canada Americas Partner of the Year award, a modern IT specialist and trusted technology advisor, ProServeIT continues to help organizations in various industries unlock their digital future and turn technology into a true business enabler. ProServeIT is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, with offices in Prince Edward Island (Canada), Illinois (United States), New Mexico (United States), Paris (France), and Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam. ProServeIT is a people-first organization, and its employees aim to live out its three core values on a daily basis: People Matter, Be Like Gumby, Do It Right. Your success matters to us. Partner with ProServeIT and unlock your organization’s digital future.

