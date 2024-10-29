Peloton Consulting Group Launches AI-Powered Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence Accelerator

Organizations can accelerate their time-to-value and drive continuous improvement in their data intelligence capabilities.

With our structured approach to implementation, comprehensive support, and innovative AI expertise, organizations can significantly accelerate their time-to-value and drive continuous improvement” — Dave Harter, Chief Technology Officer at Peloton Consulting Group

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peloton Consulting Group is thrilled to announce the launch of its AI-powered Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence Accelerator. This innovative service enables organizations to rapidly deploy and seamlessly implement Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence with cutting-edge artificial intelligence capabilities."Our new AI-powered Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence Accelerator service is designed to help organizations unlock the full potential of their data with industry-leading, AI-powered intelligence capabilities," said Dave Harter, Chief Technology Officer at Peloton Consulting Group. "With our structured approach to implementation, comprehensive support, and innovative AI expertise, organizations can significantly accelerate their time-to-value and drive continuous improvement in their data intelligence journey."Peloton's Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence Accelerator provides a streamlined and structured implementation approach, ensuring organizations maximize the value of their investment.Key features include:• Assessment: Comprehensive analysis of data needs and readiness for Fusion Data Intelligence implementation• Customization: Tailoring Fusion Data Intelligence solutions to align with each organization's unique business requirements• Implementation: Streamlined process leveraging Peloton's expertise to accelerate time-to-value• Training: Comprehensive training sessions to ensure users can effectively utilize Fusion Data Intelligence• Optimization: Continuous monitoring and enhancement of Fusion Data Intelligence usage to maximize benefits and impactKey benefits include:• Rapid Deployment: Organizations can realize value from Fusion Data Intelligence within 6-8 weeks• Tailored Solutions: Customizations ensure alignment with business needs and optimize ROI• Expert Guidance: Smooth transition supported by Peloton's extensive experience in Oracle Fusion implementations• User Adoption: Comprehensive training and change management for seamless integration• Continuous Improvement: Ongoing optimization to stay ahead in data intelligence advancements• AI-Driven Insights: Cutting-edge AI capabilities enable deeper, more actionable intelligencePeloton Consulting Group's AI-powered Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence Accelerator offers a comprehensive solution for organizations seeking rapid deployment, seamless implementation, and AI-enhanced data intelligence. It empowers businesses to enhance data-driven decision-making and achieve a competitive edge.About Peloton Consulting Group:Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how to make digital transformation a reality by leveraging Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further, faster. That is the Peloton way!

