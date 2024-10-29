Deadline for the West Virginia Department of Health’s Healthy Habits School Contest is fast approaching

As the West Virginia Department of Health, the West Virginia Department of Education, and Aetna Better Health of West Virginia prepare to celebrate creativity in health, schools across the state are reminded that the deadline to participate in the inaugural West Virginia Healthy Habits School Contest is November 5, 2024.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our elementary schools to shine,” said Cabinet Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP. “I can’t wait to see the imaginative ways our students are promoting health. This contest not only makes wellness fun but also encourages our young people to take charge of their health.”

Contest Highlights:

The contest encourages schools to present their innovative strategies for promoting health and wellness. By spotlighting these efforts, the initiative aims to inspire others and foster positive changes in health outcomes across West Virginia.

Prizes Awaiting:

First Prize: $2,500

Second Prize: $1,000

Third Prize: $500

How to Enter:

Participating schools should submit a two-minute video showcasing their unique health initiatives via an electronic form, which will be available from the West Virginia Department of Education starting in late August. A brief written summary can also be included to highlight their efforts. Judging will focus on creativity and commitment to wellness, with a panel consisting of members from the West Virginia Department of Health, Department of Education, and Aetna Better Health of West Virginia.

Prize Utilization:

Funds awarded can be used by the winning schools to enhance their health initiatives.

For more details on how to enter the contest, visit wvhealthyhabits.wv.gov.



