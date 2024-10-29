OSCE states review commitments in the field of water management at 2024 Economic and Environmental Dimension Implementation Meeting

VIENNA, 29 October 2024 – The Economic and Environmental Dimension Implementation Meeting (EEDIM) began at the Vienna Hofburg today, providing a platform for reviewing the implementation of commitments in the field of water management.

Organized by the Office of the Co-ordinator of Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA), under the guidance of the 2024 OSCE Chairmanship of Malta, the event convened officials from OSCE participating States and practitioners to bring to the fore examples of best practice.

“Water management is a key pillar of our efforts to build sustainable and resilient societies,” said Ambassador Natasha Meli Daudey Permanent Representative of Malta to the OSCE and Chair of the Permanent Council. “As climate change intensifies, so do water-related security challenges. This meeting allows us to review progress and identify areas for further co-operation. Malta, with its extensive experience in managing water scarcity, is committed to sharing best practices and reinforcing the OSCE’s collective role in addressing these critical issues.”

The focus of this year’s EEDIM is on water management, including good governance, climate change adaptation and mitigation, sustainable management and conservation of water resources, and disaster risk reduction in the OSCE area.

"Collaboration among OSCE participating States is essential; sharing best practices and lessons learned strengthens our collective response to water challenges and fosters mutual trust," said Bakyt Dzhusupov, Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities.

With its broad geographic reach and comprehensive approach to security, the OSCE serves as a crucial platform for dialogue and cooperation in addressing both emerging and ongoing challenges, including those related to water security. Given the cross-border nature of water management, the OSCE promotes collaboration among participating States to build resilience and advance sustainable water management, particularly in regions where scarcity presents critical risks.

EEDIM is held annually to review the implementation of the commitments undertaken by OSCE participating States within the second dimension through various Ministerial Council decisions.

