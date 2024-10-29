Spinal Solutions in St. Augustine, FL Introduces the DRX9000 & DRX9000C Spinal Decompression Machines by Excite Medical

DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Table at Dr. Derek Sisak Spinal Solution Clinic in St Augustine FL Best Chiropractor in St Augustine Dr Derek Sisak of Spinal Solutions Health and Wellness Best Chiropractor in St Johns County Dr Derek Sisak of Spinal Solutions Health and Wellness DRX9000C Cervical Spinal Decompression Machine w/ Patient Geriatric male patient being treated on lumbar portion of DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Table. The DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Device that this patient also has the ability of treating the cervical region.

Revolutionizing non-surgical spinal care in St. Augustine with advanced DRX9000® & DRX9000C® spinal decompression machines by Excite Medical at Spinal Solutions

We are proud to bring both the DRX9000® and DRX9000C® to St. Augustine, these spinal decompression machines offer our patients non-invasive options for treating severe spinal and cervical conditions.” — Dr. Derek Sisak

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spinal Solutions , under the leadership of Dr. Derek Sisak, a highly regarded chiropractor in St. Augustine, is excited to announce the addition of the DRX9000® and DRX9000Cspinal decompression machines to their practice. These cutting-edge, non-surgical technologies from Excite Medical are now offering new hope for patients suffering from chronic low back pain, herniated discs, bulging discs, sciatica, and degenerative disc disease, as well as cervical spinal issues.As the first DRX9000 Certified Provider in St. Augustine, Dr. Sisak and his team are committed to bringing the best in non-surgical spinal care to the oldest city in the United States. The DRX9000and DRX9000Care highly effective spinal decompression machines that use advanced technology to relieve pressure on the spine and cervical spine, promoting healing without the need for invasive surgery."St. Augustine, FL, is the oldest city in the U.S., and to have our DRX9000Spinal Decompression table here is something very exciting," said Saleem Musallam, Founder and CEO of Excite Medical. "This technology represents a significant advancement in the treatment of low back pain and cervical spinal conditions, and we are thrilled that patients in this historic city now have access to it."Dr. Sisak, who has built a reputation as a trusted chiropractor in St. Augustine, knows firsthand the impact that chronic back and neck pain can have on a person's life. His journey into chiropractic care began with his own struggles with back pain, and he has since dedicated his career to helping others find relief. The introduction of the DRX9000and DRX9000Cat Spinal Solutions is a testament to his commitment to providing the most effective spinal decompression treatments available."We are proud to bring both the DRX9000and DRX9000Cto St. Augustine," said Dr. Sisak. "These spinal decompression machines offer our patients non-invasive options for treating severe spinal and cervical conditions. It's an exciting time for our clinic, and we look forward to helping even more patients achieve relief from low back and neck pain."Patients experiencing low back pain, neck pain, or other spinal issues are encouraged to visit Spinal Solutions to learn more about the benefits of spinal decompression therapy using the DRX9000and DRX9000CFor more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Spinal Solutions at (904) 217-3982 or visit their website at https://www.spinalsolutionschiro.com About Spinal Solutions:Spinal Solutions, founded by Dr. Derek Sisak, DC, offers comprehensive chiropractic care and specialized spinal decompression services in St. Augustine, Florida. Dr. Sisak is dedicated to delivering personalized care using the latest advancements in spinal decompression technology, ensuring that each patient receives effective treatment for their unique needs. A graduate with academic honors from Southern California University of Health Sciences in 2016, Dr. Sisak also holds certifications in Chiropractic Rehabilitation from the Midwestern Rehabilitation Institute. His professional journey began at a top chiropractic clinic in Virginia, where he gained extensive experience working with a diverse range of patients, including high-level athletes, the elderly, pregnant women, and children. Dr. Sisak's commitment to patient care and his expertise in spinal health make Spinal Solutions a leading provider of chiropractic services in the region.About Excite Medical and the DRX9000Excite Medical, headquartered in the United States, is a globally recognized leader in non-surgical spinal decompression technology. The company’s flagship product, the DRX9000, is the most advanced spinal decompression machine available, designed to effectively treat conditions such as herniated discs, bulging discs, sciatica, and degenerative disc disease. Utilizing precise, computer-controlled adjustments, the DRX9000relieves pressure on the spine, promoting natural healing without the need for surgery. The DRX9000Cextends this innovative technology to address cervical spinal issues. To learn more about Excite Medical and the DRX9000 Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression table, visit https://excitemedical.com/ Led by Founder and CEO Saleem Musallam, a Johns Hopkins-educated Healthcare Systems Engineer with over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Excite Medical has become a leader in spinal health. The company has been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in America for the third consecutive year, making it the fastest-growing company in its field. Excite Medical’s commitment to innovation and patient care continues to set it apart as a trusted solution for practitioners and patients worldwide.

DRX9000 Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression Table available in St. Augustine. The DRX9000 is the world most advanced non-surgical spinal decompression system.

