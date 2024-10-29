Ficohsa Foundation Completes Refurbishment of 25th School, Benefiting Over 10,600 Children Across Honduras

US Ambassador Laura Dogu was among those celebrating the inauguration of the 25th refurbished school.

Part of the “Alliance for Education” with USAID and Honduran Ministry of Education

Our commitment is clear: we aim to be the bridge that allows every child in Honduras to achieve their goals through access to quality education.” — Juan Carlos Atala, President of Ficohsa Foundation

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance for Education—a partnership between the Ficohsa Foundation , the Honduran Ministry of Education (SEDUC), and USAID —celebrated the inauguration of the 25th refurbished school, the Armando Montes Basic Education Center. This school marks a significant milestone in the joint effort to improve educational infrastructure throughout Honduras. Over 10,600 students have now benefited from updated facilities, ensuring better spaces for learning and development.This collaborative initiative seeks to transform the future of education in Honduras, with the refurbishment of more than 300 classrooms across various communities. Since the project's inception, the Alliance for Education has expanded its impact nationwide, bringing new opportunities to underserved areas. The initiative aims to provide students with the tools they need to reach their full potential, ensuring the next generation has access to quality education in conducive environments.Building on a Legacy of SuccessFor over 25 years, the Ficohsa Foundation has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to Honduran education by completing similar projects, such as the renovation of the Rafael Pineda Ponce Educational Center and the República de Chile School, collectively benefiting over 1,200 students. This ongoing initiative has already impacted 7,800 students and 280 teachers, resulting in tangible improvements to learning environments.The success of these efforts underscores Ficohsa’s leadership in creating lasting change in communities across Honduras. With over 26 million lempiras (approximately USD 1 million) invested in essential infrastructure like roofs, water, sanitation, and electrical systems, this initiative goes beyond simple renovations by creating a transformative impact on local communities. This dedication to education aligns with Ficohsa's broader mission to foster social progress and financial inclusion across Central America, providing a solid foundation for families to grow, develop, and thrive.Juan Carlos Atala, President of Ficohsa Foundation, highlighted the importance of this milestone, saying: "What began as a vision has grown into a nationwide movement. We are transforming thousands of lives by creating environments where children can thrive and pursue their dreams. Our commitment is clear: we aim to be the bridge that allows every child in Honduras to achieve their goals through access to quality education."This renovation program doesn’t stop at classrooms—it includes critical infrastructure improvements and has mobilized strong community participation, with many local entities motivated to support these projects. These improvements create not only comfortable spaces but also sustainable, community-driven environments shown to improve retention and academic success.Reflecting on Ficohsa’s Broader ImpactFicohsa Foundation's commitment to supporting underserved communities extends beyond school renovations. Over its 25-year history of fostering educational and social progress, the Foundation has impacted over 150,000 children, supported 150 schools, trained 300 teachers, and delivered over 12 million meals. The Foundation’s efforts are part of a broader strategy of sustainable development, fostering social inclusion and economic growth through education.Juan Carlos Atala concluded: "Ficohsa will continue to support initiatives that promote the well-being of Hondurans. Education is a key pillar of our efforts and by collaborating with USAID, SEDUC, and other partners we ensure our impact is sustainable and far-reaching."

