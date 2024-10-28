Obstruction of UNRWA is a serious blow to international law and the UN Charter

SLOVENIA, October 28 - "This law, which obstructs UNRWA’s vital operations, represents a blank cheque for exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This is a serious blow to international law and the UN Charter. Restricting the Agency's work risks further destabilising the region and deeply undermines the viability of a two-state solution. We therefore renew our call for Israel to honour the UN Charter and adhere to Security Council and General Assembly resolutions to ensure the uninterrupted fulfilment of the UNRWA’s mandate," stated Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon following the law’s passage in the Knesset. She further underscored the need to respect international humanitarian law, which includes permitting the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid in adequate quantities and ensuring the protection of humanitarian personnel.

Established by a UN General Assembly resolution in 1949, UNRWA provides essential services to millions of Palestinian refugees in Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, especially in the areas of education, healthcare and social welfare. It plays an indispensable role in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where its infrastructure and personnel enable other humanitarian organisations to operate effectively.

Slovenia has been a steadfast supporter of UNRWA's mission since the outset of the Gaza conflict and consistently advocates for sufficient funding to ensure the Agency's mandate is met. In July 2024, Slovenia, Jordan and Kuwait launched the initiative of shared commitments on UNRWA, which has since been endorsed by 123 countries, including all members of the UN Security Council. During this period, Slovenia has notably increased its financial contributions, allocating EUR 2,550,000 to the Agency since October 2023.

Slovenia underlines the importance of strict adherence to the principles of neutrality and independence of the Agency and supports its Action Plan to fully implement the recommendations of the independent review panel led by Catherine Colonna, published in April 2024.