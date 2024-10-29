Official Visit of His Highness Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, 29 to 30 October 2024

His Highness Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, received a ceremonial welcome at Parliament House, followed by a call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong this morning. Both leaders reaffirmed the warm friendship between Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the common interests that both countries share as small states and hubs in our respective regions. Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled and Prime Minister Wong discussed ways to strengthen cooperation through the Abu Dhabi-Singapore Joint Forum which is a key platform for driving sectorial collaboration. They welcomed the sharing of knowledge and best practices in areas including public administration, climate mitigation strategies and clean energy. Both leaders looked forward to commemorating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and the UAE in 2025. Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled and Prime Minister Wong also had a useful discussion on global and regional developments.

Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled and Prime Minister Wong welcomed the signing of eight Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) in areas such as social development, executive education, leadership development, public service cooperation, teacher training, artificial intelligence, and civilian nuclear energy. The list of MOUs is at Annex.

29 OCTOBER 2024

Annex – List of MOUs

a. MOU on Fields relating to the Exchange of Knowledge, Expertise and Research related to the Social Sector

b. MOU on Cooperation in the Field of Public Service Transformation

c. MOU on Civilian Nuclear Cooperation

d. MOU on Cooperation in the Training and Development of Government Capability

e. MOU between the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University and the Emirates College for Advanced Education

f. MOU on Executive Education Programmes for Abu Dhabi Officials

g. MOU between AI Singapore, the Department of Government Enablement (Abu Dhabi), Advanced Technology Research Council and Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence

h. MOU between the Singapore International Arbitration Centre and the Abu Dhabi Global Market