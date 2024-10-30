Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market 2024 To Reach $28.91 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.1%

The Business Research Company

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024

The implantable drug delivery devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is expected to expand from $19.66 billion in 2023 to $21.21 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the aging population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased consumer awareness, a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, and the rising demand for personalized medicine.

The implantable drug delivery devices market is projected to experience strong growth in the coming years, reaching $28.91 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth during the forecast period is driven by factors such as advancements in customized drug delivery systems, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rising healthcare expenditure, global healthcare expansion, and the growing focus on regenerative and genomic medicine.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the implantable drug delivery devices market in the future. Chronic diseases are long-term medical conditions that last for three months or more. Implantable drug delivery devices are becoming more commonly used to provide sustained, controlled medication delivery for chronic disease management, improving both patient compliance and the effectiveness of treatments.

Key players in the implantable drug delivery devices market include AbbVie Inc., Bayer HealthCare, Medtronic Inc., Nucletron, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Bausch and Lomb Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Genentech Inc, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., DSM Biomedical, Delpor Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, 3M Company, Biotronik Inc., Alcon Inc., Terumo Corporation, Endologix Inc., TransEnterix Inc., China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings

Companies and researchers are increasingly focused on developing 3D printing materials to support implantable drug delivery devices. These materials are specialized for use in additive manufacturing processes, like 3D printing, allowing for the creation of customized and precise drug delivery systems tailored to specific medical needs.

1) By Product: Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug-Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular Stents, Infusion Pumps, Other Applications

2) By Technology: Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Contraception, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Implantable drug delivery devices are systems that are placed under the skin to release drugs directly into the bloodstream from a reservoir. These devices enable targeted drug delivery, allowing for smaller doses to be administered, which helps reduce potential side effects.

