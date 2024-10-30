Key Factors Influencing the 2024 Herbicides Market: Rising Pest Outbreaks

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Herbicides Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $72.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

The herbicides market has expanded swiftly in recent years. It is projected to increase from $40.16 billion in 2023 to $45.42 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the widespread use of conventional agriculture, an increase in cultivated land, the introduction of glyphosate, and the adoption of genetically modified crops.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Herbicides Market and Its Growth Rate?

The herbicides market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $72.64 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This projected growth during the forecast period is driven by factors such as global population growth, the need for effective weed resistance management, advancements in precision agriculture, and the rising focus on organic and sustainable farming practices.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Herbicides Market?

The increasing occurrence of pest outbreaks is expected to drive the growth of the herbicide market. A pest outbreak is characterized by a rapid and large-scale rise in the population of harmful organisms, such as insects, rodents, or other pests, which can harm crops, livestock, or the environment, often resulting in damage or economic losses. In response, farmers may use herbicides to manage both pests and weeds simultaneously, leading to a higher demand for herbicides in agricultural practices.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Herbicides Market?

Key players in the market include Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Syngenta AG, Dow Chemical Company, Monsanto Company, Element Solutions Inc., Nissan Chemical Corporation, Drexel Chemical Co. Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc., Upl Limited, Heranba Industries Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., AMVAC Chemical Corp., Albaugh LLC, Cheminova A/S, Chemtura Corporation, Gowan Company LLC, Isagro SPA, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Herbicides Market?

Leading companies in the herbicide market are focusing on developing innovative herbicides to strengthen their competitive position. These advancements are aimed at improving efficiency, targeting specific weeds, and addressing environmental concerns, helping these companies differentiate themselves and capture a larger share of the market.

What Are the Segments of the Global Herbicides Market?

1) By Type: Synthetic, Bio-Based

2) By Mode Of Action: Selective, Non-selective

3) By Application: Grains And Cereals, Pulses And Oilseeds, Commercial Crops, Fruits And Vegetables, Turf And Ornamentals

Geographic Overview: Asia-Pacific at the Helm of the Herbicides Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the herbicides market in 2023. South America was the second-largest region in the global herbicides market. The regions covered in the herbicides market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

How Is The Herbicides Market Defined?

Herbicides, often referred to as "weed killers," are chemical agents used to manage unwanted vegetation. Key characteristics of herbicides include their selectivity, mode of action, soil mobility, volatility, toxicity levels, and environmental persistence, all of which determine their effectiveness and impact on both target and non-target plants.

