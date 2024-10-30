Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $9.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

The handheld surgical devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $6.8 billion in 2023 to $7.36 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth observed during the historical period is largely attributed to factors such as an aging population, the rise of minimally invasive surgery (MIS), advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and regulatory compliance.

What Are The Forecasts For The Global Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Size And The Predicted Annual Growth Rates?

The handheld surgical devices and equipment market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $9.66 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by advancements in telemedicine and remote surgery, the expansion of emerging markets, the integration of robotics and automation, and the rise of personalized medicine.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market?

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders is likely to drive the growth of the handheld surgical devices market. Chronic diseases, or non-communicable diseases (NCDs), are long-term medical conditions that generally develop gradually and endure for extended periods. The rise in chronic diseases has led to a greater demand for handheld surgical devices used in minimally invasive procedures. These devices allow healthcare professionals to conduct surgeries with enhanced precision and reduced invasiveness, resulting in improved patient outcomes.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market?

Key players in the handheld surgical devices and equipment market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, CooperSurgical Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Moria, Pelion Surgical, Elite Medical, Millennium Surgical, Gsource LLC, Medicon eG, Sklar Corporation, Ethicon US LLC., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, CONMED Corporation, Synergetics USA Inc., Stryker Corporation, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, KLS Martin, Grena Ltd.

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Size?

Leading companies in the handheld surgical devices market are focusing on innovation by developing smart surgical tools to secure a competitive advantage. A smart surgical tool is a medical device that integrates advanced technology to enhance surgical precision, dexterity, and safety.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market?

1) By Product: Scalpels, Forceps, Retractor, Dilators, Graspers, Other Products

2) By Application, Neurosurgery, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Users

Regional Insights: North America's Dominance in the Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market?

Hand-held surgical devices and equipment are non-powered, manually operated tools, including scalpels, forceps, and retractors, designed for use in various general surgical procedures.

The Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.



Overview of the Global Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into handheld surgical devices and equipment market size, handheld surgical devices and equipment market drivers and trends, handheld surgical devices and equipment competitors' revenues, and handheld surgical devices and equipment market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

