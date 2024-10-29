Rapid City KOA Announces New Registration and General Store Facility

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rapid City/Black Hills KOA is proud to announce the construction of a brand-new General Store and Registration facility. With the campground's growing popularity, they have outgrown the current facility, and this new building will provide a more convenient, enjoyable camping experience for guests.The new building, set to be completed in late 2025, adds the potential for year-round camping and will house the KOA registration desk, an expanded general store, restrooms, showers, a laundry room and a dedicated kitchen. Additionally, the facility will include meeting space and modern amenities making the Rapid City KOA well-suited for hosting everything from corporate getaways to team-building events to special celebrations.Chris Cutler, Vice President of Recreational Adventures Co. (RAC), expressed his excitement about the project: "We’re thrilled to build a new Registration and General Store building at this property which will allow us to give our guests an even better experience from the moment they arrive. This will be a place that will feel like the heart of the campground and we can’t wait for our guests to see how much we’re invested in making their stays truly unforgettable.”About Rapid City/Black Hills KOAThe Rapid City / Black Hills KOA offers an unforgettable camping experience in the heart of the Black Hills, South Dakota. Located just minutes from Mount Rushmore, the campground is a gateway to exploring some of the country’s most beautiful scenery and attractions. Guests can enjoy a wide range of amenities, including a heated pool, hot tub and a KampK9 dog park.With RV sites, camping cabins, and deluxe cabins, there’s something for everyone. Plus, our convenient on-site services, including a pancake breakfast, make it easy for campers to relax and enjoy their stay.

