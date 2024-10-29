Schneider Electric Launches New Smart Grid Solutions at Enlit Europe 2024 to Manage Net-Zero Demands

Green Impact Schneider Electric logo

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schneider Electric Launches New Smart Grid Solutions at Enlit Europe 2024 to Strengthen Grid Resiliency, Flexibility, and Manage Net-Zero Demands• Innovations in digital energy, driving grid reliability amid global climate challenges• Enhanced wildfire and storm mitigation capabilities, helping utilities better prepare for and manage extreme weather events• Advanced deployment of Schneider Electric’s Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS), in partnership with Elektrilevi, enabling grid flexibility and efficient integration of distributed energy resources (DER)Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced its latest innovations at Enlit 2024. Against a backdrop of increasing pressure on the energy sector, the company is delivering end-to-end smart solutions across the energy chain, with the goal of enabling businesses to thrive. Recent climate agreements have highlighted the urgency of modernizing electric grids, aiming to phase out fossil fuels and enhance renewable energy adoption. With approximately 40% of the grid being over 40 years old , innovation is necessary to ensure that energy systems can integrate new technologies and meet future demands effectively. Transitioning to digitally equipped grids facilitates the integration of renewable energy sources while managing emerging energy demands with greater efficiency and reliability.Schneider Electric announced the following innovations and partnerships at Enlit Europe 2024:• Advancements in Schneider Electric’s Virtual Substations: As a member of the Edge for Smart Secondary Substation Systems (E4S) Alliance, Schneider Electric demonstrated new technologies needed to optimize the management of energy flows in smart grids. The PowerLogic T300 RTU is virtualized on the E4S hardware platform, simplifying substation design and enhancing operational capabilities.• Digital grid solutions for a sustainable future: Schneider Electric continues to strengthen its digital grid capabilities, including:o Net Zero dashboard: Integrated with EcoStruxure ADMS and DERMS, the new Digital Grid Sustainability Service Net Zero Dashboard offers key net-zero measures and KPIs for monitoring grid decarbonization, helping utilities quantify emissions and gain insights to guide sustainability strategies.o Grid flexibility: Utilities around the world, including PG&E and Elektrilevi, are working with Schneider Electric, deploying EcoStruxure DERMS to help manage the increasing complexity of grid constraints from the rapid growth of distributed renewable assets. European utility Elektrilevi started with a proof-of-concept project and validated their own acceptance criteria. They are now in the process of rolling out a full project using Schneider Electric’s Stepwise approach.o Grid resiliency: Schneider Electric is implementing strategies powered by the AiDash platform, using satellite and AI technology to provide real-time insights and analytics. These help utilities prepare for extreme weather conditions and reinforce grid resiliency.o Holistic LV network monitoring: This addresses the complexities of integrating low-carbon technologies, ensuring efficient planning, monitoring, and operation of the low-voltage grid.o Partnership with Unareti: Italian Distribution System Operator (DSO) Unareti is optimizing costs and enhancing service delivery for its customers in Milan and Brescia by leveraging Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) platform. The unified platform provides real-time management, critical asset monitoring, analytics, and data-driven decision-making. Thanks to this project, Unareti has been able to significantly enhance the efficiency of its existing infrastructure by leveraging the integration of both ADMS and PowerLogic T300’s virtualization capabilities. This has allowed for greater intelligence at the secondary substation level, further strengthening Unareti’s operational excellence. A demonstration of this solution was presented at Enlit.o New purchasing options: Schneider Electric is introducing subscription packages to support the digitalization journey of DSOs, providing customers with access to the latest features upon each new release.• Active Plus Medium Voltage switchgear with EcoCare: Demonstrated for the first time at Enlit, Schneider Electric’s Active Medium Voltage equipment, combined with EcoCare membership, a next-generation service plan, is a robust foundation for peak performance and extended lifespan. The natively connected equipment is designed for remote monitoring and advanced analytics, providing 24/7 oversight that helps identify early-stage issues and adopt a condition-based maintenance approach.Frederic Godemel, EVP Power Systems and Services at Schneider Electric, said:“As we navigate the complexities of the energy transition, our focus is on delivering comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that speed up progress for all stakeholders in the electricity value chain. The integration of smart grids and innovative digital technologies is essential for achieving a sustainable future.At Enlit Europe 2024, we are highlighting our commitment to these advancements, inviting the collaboration of energy leaders to build a flexible and resilient landscape that maximizes efficiency and deploys low-carbon technologies. By investing in the Grids of the Future, we unlock the full potential of renewable energy and create a cleaner, more reliable energy system.”Schneider Electric was at Enlit Europe 2024, stand 5.D10, from 22-24 October 2024. Gwenaelle Avice Huet, EVP of Europe Operations at Schneider Electric, opened the event with a keynote about building a sustainable and competitive Europe through electrification, digitalization, and automation. Attendees met with executives at the booth and throughout the event in talks and panels.About Schneider Electric:Schneider’s purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.