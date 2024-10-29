West Virginians have two more days to vote for OUR bridge in People’s Choice Awards

Page Content

West Virginians have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2024, to cast their votes for the Wellsburg Bridge for the People’s Choice Award in the 2024 America’s Transportation Awards hosted by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO).



The bridge, which opened to traffic in September 2023, is one of 12 projects nationwide in the running for transportation awards. The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has a chance of winning both the best project and the People’s Choice Award, which is determined by public voting.​





Whichever state ends the contest with the most votes per capita goes home with both the award and $10,000 for charity.



Voters may cast their ballots once per day, but can vote from more than one device, like a laptop, cell phone, desktop computer, or tablet. Cast your vote every day, from every device, by clicking https:// americastransportationawards. org/west-virginia-department- of-transportations-wellsburg- bridge/.





