TRAFFIC DELAY on US 50 Eastbound and Westbound at General John Craddock Bridge, to Begin Monday, October 28, 2024

Page Content

There will be a lane closure on eastbound and westbound US 50, at the General John Craddock Bridge, from 7:00 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2024, through 7:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2026, to accommodate construction on new bridge structure. Lanes will be closed for 24 hours each day and seven days of the week.



Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

​