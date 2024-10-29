Multiple Water Line Replacements Scheduled for Jackson County

Page Content

There will be minor delays on Jackson County Route 2/19, Eastwood Road; County Route 56, Independence Road; County Route 33/12, Vista Road; and County Route 21, Parkersburg Road; beginning near the intersection of Eastwood Road and WV 2, to the intersection of County Route 33/2, Big Run Road; then begin at the intersection of Independence Road to the intersection of Parkersburg Road and Gilmore Drive; then near the intersection of Parkersburg Road and Long Lane, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., (Monday through Friday), on Monday, October 28, 2024, through Wednesday, October 28, 2025, for several water line replacements.



Minor delays are expected. Several portable signal lights will be utilized to maintain traffic flow. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.​

