WVDOH continues with open house meetings at District 3 headquarters in Parkersburg

​

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) continued its series of open houses on Thursday, October 24, 2024, with an open house in Parkersburg for the District 3 counties of Calhoun, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt, and Wood.

The open house was open to state and local officials, members of the public and local media to discuss the WVDOH’s activities in the region, get updates on projects, and talk about future plans.

“Our goal for the meeting was to inform the public how critical and important it is for us to be able to communicate with our political representatives,” said Mike Daley, District 3 Manager. “So, they are able to communicate with their respective constituents in their counties in our district as well as statewide when they have concerns about our roadway system.”





The district is using its core maintenance plan to complete projects in the area weekly, monthly, and yearly. The core maintenance plan includes five general operations – patching, mowing, ditching/pipe replacement, stone road stabilization, and snow removal and ice control (SRIC).

Currently the district is working on its Interstate 77 Fairplain-Ripley Road project, which consists of 5.24 miles of road. The project is expected to be halfway finished by spring of 2025 and completed in 2026. The WVDOH has a goal to have all roads matching the quality of this project when finished.

"We do expect to have to resurface our interstates every 10 years,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations. “Our goal is to have those roads rated in good condition, and we have three ratings, good, fair, and poor. Our goal is to have 70% to 80% of our interstate rated in good condition."

Among the major projects updated during the open house included County Route 20, Beech Road in Calhoun County; Hereford Marshall Road in Jackson County; County Route 26, Camp Hill Road in Pleasants County; US 50 Wood County; Bear Road in Ritchie County; County Route 13 and County Route 22, Peniel Road in Roane County; County Route 3, Munday Road in Wirt County; and Slate Creek Road resurfacing in Wood County.

The annual budget plan for District 3 in 2025 is $41,623,000.

The next open house is scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at District 10 Headquarters, 270 Hardwood Lane, Princeton.





