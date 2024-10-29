Patriotic Powerhouse Natasha Owens Takes a Stand for ’That America’ with New Album

Natasha Owens, "That America" (Radiate Music) Natasha Owens Natasha Owens under her Times Square billboards on October 27, 2024.

Each song tells a story—some bold, some funny, but all unapologetically patriotic.” — Natasha Owens

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After topping charts and becoming a viral lightning rod again and again, patriotic powerhouse Natasha Owens has released her long-awaited 7th studio album, "That America" (Radiate Music). Produced in Nashville by GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin, "That America" is available now wherever music is sold.Earlier this month, Natasha debuted the new single, “ Gimme a Cowboy ,” which targets the war on men. In the first two weeks, the music video has already racked up over 800,000 views on YouTube alone. On October 27th, as former President Donald J. Trump took the stage for a historic appearance at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the “Gimme A Cowboy” music video played on digital billboards in Times Square."Each song tells a story—some bold, some funny, but all unapologetically patriotic,” says Natasha about the new album. "From ‘ Trump Won ’ to ‘ The Chosen One ,’ ‘Gimme a Cowboy,’ and beyond, this album is packed with songs that speak to the times we’re living in."Adds Natasha: "I am unapologetic in my patriotism, and my new album, 'That America,' is a reflection of that. This album isn’t just about music—it’s about standing up for the values that make our country great. In a time when so many are afraid to speak the truth, I’m proud to release songs that honor God, country, and the freedoms we hold dear. 'That America' is for everyone who still believes in the strength and spirit of our nation. I won’t back down, and neither should you."Natasha started the current trend of patriotic anthems topping the pop charts when her smash hit single “Trump Won," became a viral hit in 2023 amassing over 70 million social media impressions despite shadow banning and widespread reports of posts, retweets and shares being removed on nearly all platforms. The song shocked the music industry upon it's release, immediately debuting at #1 on iTunes before debuting at #5 on the BILLBOARD Digital Sales Chart and #2 on the BILLBOARD Country Digital Song Sales Chart. Former President Donald J. Trump repeatedly posted about the single at TruthSocial.Released earlier this year, Natasha's pro-Trump single “The Chosen One,” co-written with conservative radio and television personality Wayne Allyn Root, went viral on TikTok and has generated over 1 billion social media impressions to date. ​Her previous studio album, "American Patriot," was released in 2022 and included notable tracks such as “America First” and "Stand for Life.” She followed that with the singles "2nd Protects the First,” “Party People,” and “The Star Spangled Banner,” all of which are included on the new album along with new, unheard tracks.Natasha has been a frequent performer at CPAC, Mar A Lago, and many other conservative gatherings, and she's had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, Huckabee, Real America’s Voice, War Room with Steve Bannon, The Eric Metaxas Show, Wayne Allyn Root, Lindell TV with Mike Lindell, CNN, Al Jezeera, and HLN, among others.For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com "That America" Track Listing:​1. Party People​2. Trump Won​3. The Chosen One​4. Gimme a Cowboy​5. That America​6. Blessed is the Nation​7. 2nd Protects the First​8. The Star Spangled Banner (Orchestral Version0​9. Right to Rights​10. Occupy (featuring Alveda King)​11. There’s a Change ComingBuy or stream "That America": https://ffm.to/tano

