Brazilian Sensation Marco Rio Signs Record Production Contract with Grammy Award Winner Paul Hoyle

Marco Rio, Singer/Songwriter/Surfer/Designer with Grammy Award Winner, Paul Hoyle Marco Rio, Singer/Songwriter/Surfer/Designer Marco Rio, Singer/Songwriter/Surfer/Designer

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Pamintuan, president of Worldipi.com, alongside Nicolas of Palm Beach, is thrilled to announce that rising star Marco Rio has signed a significant production deal with Latin Grammy Award winner Paul Hoyle. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter in Marco's burgeoning career.

Pamintuan expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Marco is one of the most extraordinary young talents I have encountered. A remarkable singer-songwriter and surfer from Brazil, he has also been working closely as the new designer for Nicolas of Palm Beach. We are eagerly anticipating the launch of the Marco Rio line of clothing and accessories in 2025, coinciding with his world tour.”

Paul Hoyle, who has worked on many albums for Sony, Warner, Universal and is a Grammy-winning producer known for his work with iconic artists such as Shakira and Julio Iglesias, is enthusiastic about his partnership with Marco. “Marco is not only a talented singer-songwriter, but his boundless energy and vibrant personality will undoubtedly propel him to the top,” Hoyle remarked.

Pamintuan further added, “It is truly an honor to manage Marco. As the youngest winner of the Irish Open and a competitor at Wimbledon and the US Open, I have had the privilege of working with many top athletes. Marco’s strength, balance, and star power will elevate him beyond the realms of fashion and music, into the world of film. He is genuinely the new Brazilian sensation.”

Expressing his excitement, Marco Rio stated, “I trained hard and am so thrilled to see all the facets of my life come together. It is a privilege to work with Paul, and I can’t wait for the public to experience our collaboration. My life feels a bit surreal, but I just hope the audience loves me as much as I love performing for them. It’s not just a job; it’s a dream.”

------

About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

