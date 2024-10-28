Submit Release
Gov. Justice orders flags to half-staff on Tuesday, October 29, in honor of Lieutenant Jay Ross Manown, Jr

Lieutenant Manown, a courageous World War II veteran, was born in Kingwood. He was a senior at West Virginia University, studying mining engineering, when he entered active combat duty during the attack on Pearl Harbor. 

On September 10, 1944, Lieutenant Manown and his crew were killed in action during Naval airstrikes at Palau. 

Lieutenant Manown's remains have now been identified, and he has returned home to his family in Kingwood. 

"We're so grateful to bring Lieutenant Manown back to West Virginia, where he will finally be laid to rest," Gov. Justice said. "His journey has been long, and now we have the honor of paying tribute to a true hero. It warms my heart to know he's finally back where he belongs, surrounded by the love of his home. We are eternally grateful for his service and sacrifice."

