Governor Abbott Appoints Six To Commercial Oyster Mariculture Advisory Board

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed B. Keith Miears, Eric Davis, and Larry McKinney, Ph.D. to the Commercial Oyster Mariculture Advisory Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025, February 1, 2026, and February 1, 2029, respectively. Additionally, the Governor has appointed Shane Bonnot and Lauren Dunlap for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027 and Bradley “Brad” Lomax a term set to expire on February 1, 2028. The Board regulates the commercial oyster mariculture industry.



B. Keith Miears of Rockport is retired. He is president of the Texas Oyster Mariculture Association, board member of FlatsWorthy, and a graduate of DeVry University.



Eric Davis of Mont Belvieu is the general manager of Pappas Restaurants, Inc. He serves as a volunteer for Faith Family Church–Baytown. Davis received a Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Management from the University of Houston.



Larry McKinney, Ph.D. of Corpus Christi is the director of research for Palacios Marine Agriculture Research. He is a member of the Texas Aquaculture Association and the Palacios Agriculture Research Board. Additionally, he is a member of the Texas Audubon Board of Directors. McKinney received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Doctor of Philosophy in Zoology from Texas A&M University (TAMU).



Shane Bonnot of Lake Jackson is the advocacy director for the Coastal Conservation Association. He is a board member of the Texas chapter of Back Country Hunters and Anglers, and a member of the Texas chapter of the American Fisheries Society. Bonnot received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from TAMU and a Master of Science in Mariculture from TAMU Corpus Christi.



Lauren Dunlap of Austin is the owner of Copano Oyster Company, LLC. She is a member of the Texas Oyster Mariculture Association, Texas Aquaculture Association, FlatsWorthy, Refugio County Community Development Foundation, and the Texas Bayside Historical Society. Dunlap received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Sam Houston State University.



Bradley “Brad” Lomax of Corpus Christi is president of The Oyster Company, LLC. He is chairman of the Texas Surf Conservancy and a member of the Texas Oyster Mariculture Task Force. Lomax received a Bachelor of Business Administration from St. Mary’s University.