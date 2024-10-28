Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,187 in the last 365 days.

- The Town of Deweyville receives $348,000 grant for a town hall parking lot

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 28, 2024) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) has granted $348,000 for a town hall parking lot improvement project.

At the Oct. 3, 2024, CIB meeting, the board also approved a $165,200 grant for road improvements for the Town of Randolph. 

Bruce Adams, board member and San Juan County commissioner, highlighted the importance of the initiative in enhancing the safety and well-being of rural communities. "Upgrading our road systems is essential for ensuring safe travel in our rural areas," Adams said. "The financial support from the Permanent Community Impact Board underscores our ongoing commitment to improving infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for residents."

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

- The Town of Deweyville receives $348,000 grant for a town hall parking lot

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more