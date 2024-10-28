- The Town of Deweyville receives $348,000 grant for a town hall parking lot

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 28, 2024) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) has granted $348,000 for a town hall parking lot improvement project.

At the Oct. 3, 2024, CIB meeting, the board also approved a $165,200 grant for road improvements for the Town of Randolph.

Bruce Adams, board member and San Juan County commissioner, highlighted the importance of the initiative in enhancing the safety and well-being of rural communities. "Upgrading our road systems is essential for ensuring safe travel in our rural areas," Adams said. "The financial support from the Permanent Community Impact Board underscores our ongoing commitment to improving infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for residents."

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

###