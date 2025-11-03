- Town of Junction receives $1.75 million for road improvements

SALT LAKE CITY (October 31, 2025) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $1.75 million grant for the Town of Junction to complete large-scale road improvements. The project includes land leveling and the placement of approximately 7,800 tons of hot mix asphalt (HMA) overlay on most of the community’s existing paved roads.

“Reliable roads are the backbone of rural communities,” said Board Chair Curtis Wells. “This investment helps Junction residents stay connected to jobs, schools and essential services, strengthening both safety and quality of life.”

The board also approved the following projects:

Town of Monroe – $735,000 grant for an emergency water infrastructure project.

Austin Community Special Service District – $190,000 grant for culinary water system improvements.

The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

###

About the Permanent Community Impact Fund Board:

The Permanent Community Impact Fund Board (CIB) provides loans and grants to counties, cities, and towns impacted by mineral resource development on federal lands. Because local governments cannot collect property taxes from these lands, the CIB helps fund essential community infrastructure such as roads, public safety facilities, water, and sewer systems. These investments ensure that Utah’s energy-producing communities remain strong and sustainable.

About the Housing and Community Development Division:

The Housing and Community Development Division strengthens Utah communities by building local capacity, funding essential services and infrastructure, and leveraging resources for programs that improve quality of life statewide. From supporting rural water systems to assisting low-income families with utility costs, the division is dedicated to helping every Utah community thrive.