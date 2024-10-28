SEK 50 million in humanitarian assistance to Sudan

The humanitarian crisis in Sudan is the largest in the world, with around half of the country’s population in need of humanitarian assistance. The Swedish Government has now decided to provide an additional SEK 50 million in humanitarian assistance. Women and children are particularly vulnerable in the current crisis. This assistance aims particularly at helping vulnerable children and meeting women’s needs related to sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR).

“The humanitarian situation in Sudan is disastrous. Millions of people are in need of emergency support, care and protection – none more so than the millions of children who are vulnerable, and those affected by the critical situation as regards SRHR. The Government is now increasing Sweden’s humanitarian assistance to Sudan by SEK 50 million. The conditions for humanitarian organisations to reach affected people also need to be greatly improved, which the Government is continuing to work for,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa.

“The situation in Sudan is the most extensive humanitarian crisis right now, which unfortunately is easily forgotten. As is always the case, women and children are most severely affected. We are targeting our assistance where it’s needed the most, which is currently in Sudan,” says Gudrun Brunegård, development assistance policy spokesperson for the Christian Democrats.

“Children are affected especially severely by the critical conditions and warrant special protection. I’m proud that Sweden is scaling up its humanitarian assistance to Sudan,” says Joar Forssell, foreign policy spokesperson for the Liberal Party.

SEK 30 million is being allocated to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). UNICEF’s humanitarian activities in Sudan aim to provide children with health and medical care, and they also support initiatives for nutrition, water and sanitation in areas severely affected by the conflict.

SEK 20 million is being allocated to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). In light of the increase in sexual and gender-based violence during the civil war and the lack of access to health and medical care, UNFPA’s humanitarian activities in Sudan are helping address the SRHR-related needs of women, girls and adolescents, including through the prevention of sexual and gender-based violence and support to people who have been subjected to violence.