Focus on trade and investment as Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade visits Saudi Arabia

On 27–29 October, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa is visiting Saudi Arabia. Mr Dousa will have meetings with the Saudi Government, meet with Swedish and Saudi businesses and take part in the Future Investment Initiative’s international investment conference.

Saudi Arabia is Sweden’s largest export market in the Middle East and North Africa, and exports have grown in recent years.

“Saudi Arabia is undergoing very rapid societal change. Swedish businesses have expertise in areas of great interest for Saudi Arabia, none more so than innovation and green transition. This provides great opportunities for these businesses. I’m travelling to Riyadh to promote trade relations between Sweden and Saudi Arabia,” says Mr Dousa.

Mr Dousa will meet with Saudi Minister of Commerce DR. Majid bin Abdullah Al-kassabi and other government representatives to discuss bilateral trade relations. Mr Dousa will also visit Swedish businesses operating in Riyadh, along with a ‘mega-project’ where a new urban district is emerging outside the city. Many Swedish businesses are active in Saudi Arabia in areas such as the health sector, telecommunications, energy and transport.