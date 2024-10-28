CDC recommends two doses of COVID-19 vaccine for older individuals, lowers pneumococcal vaccine age 



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week endorsed a recommendation for people aged 65 and older and for immunocompromised individuals to receive a second dose of the 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine. The recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which calls for the second dose to be administered six months after the first dose, acknowledges the increased risk of severe disease from COVID-19 for older adults and immunocompromised individuals, along with the latest data on vaccine effectiveness and year-round circulation of COVID-19. It also provides clarity to health care providers on how many doses should be given per year to people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and is intended to increase coverage of a second dose for that group.

Additionally, the agency recommended lowering the age for initial pneumococcal vaccination from 65 to 50, as the risk for infection substantially increases at that age.