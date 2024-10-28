Maryland State Police Make Arrests In Connection with Fatal Shooting In Dorchester County

October 28, 2024

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police, with assistance from the Cambridge Police Department, are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday evening in Dorchester County.



The accused are identified as Jo’Mir Omar Norman, 18 and Brian Jermaine Wongus, Jr. 15, both of Cambridge, Maryland. Norman and Wongus are charged with first degree murder. They are currently being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center without bond.



On October 20, 2024 at approximately 7:00pm, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Pine Street and Dunns Court in Cambridge, Maryland, for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located the victim, later identified as Virgil E. Simms, 26, of Cambridge, lying on the sidewalk at the intersection with multiple gunshot wounds. Simms was pronounced deceased on the scene by Dorchester County emergency medical service personnel.



Cambridge Police requested the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit assume the lead of the investigation. Troopers from the Easton Barrack and the Special Tactical Assault Team Element (S.T.A.T.E.), crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division, officers from the Cambridge Police Department, deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, and the Talbot County Narcotics Task Force provided assistance throughout the investigation.



Investigators urge anyone with information relevant to this investigation to contact 443-783-7230. All calls may remain confidential. The investigation continues.

Jo’Mir Omar Norman Brian Jermain Wongus, Jr.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236