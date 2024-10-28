Bianca Lisonbee Named Philanthropist of the Year

The Non-Profit Bianca Founded in 2006. 4Life Founders David & Bianca Lisonbee on Foundation 4Life philanthropy project. Bianca Lisonbee: Gold Globee® Awards Business Philanthropist of the Year.

4Life Founder Receives Posthumous Honor.

There is so much to do, and more still that Bianca showed us can be done.” — 4Life Founder David Lisonbee

SALT LAKE CITY , UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 14th annual 2024 GlobeeAwards for International Business has named 4Life Founder Bianca Lisonbee Business Philanthropist of the Year—a posthumous honor the judges dedicated one year after her passing.Bianca formalized her lifetime of service with the creation of Foundation 4Life in 2006. In late 2022, the Direct Selling News recognized her as among the most influential female founders in the industry. “Nothing can stop an enthusiastic woman who believes in what she is doing,” she remarked at the time.Today, Bianca’s daughter, Jenna Lisonbee, oversees Foundation 4Life’s efforts “to break the cycle of poverty and create extraordinary opportunities for children” in dozens of countries.Foundation 4Life Director Jenna Lisonbee: “My family is incredibly humbled by this recognition. Service was my mom’s driving force. It was at the heart of everything she did. Nothing could be more fitting than this Philanthropist of the Year Award as we prepare for our newly formed Be Like Bianca Day of Service.”Bianca’s lifetime of philanthropy included nourishment programs, literacy campaigns, home building, orphanage funding, community center development, toy drives, and grassroots collaborations with communities on every continent, excluding Antarctica.San Madan, President of the Globee Awards: “We are proud to honor the incredible accomplishments of Bianca Lisonbee with our Gold Globee for Business Philanthropist of the Year. Throughout her life, Bianca demonstrated leadership and innovation that stands out on the global stage… by pushing boundaries and setting new standards of excellence.”Thanks to Bianca’s vision, Foundation 4Life has developed strong relationships with SOS Children’s Villages, the Catalina Muñoz Foundation, E.S.T.H.E.R. Single Mothers Outreach, Granite Education Foundation, and other like-minded organizations.4Life Founder David Lisonbee: “My desire is that we each carry forward the hope and promise of Bianca’s lifetime of service. There is so much to do, and more still that she showed us can be done.”4Life, The Immune System Company, and the first to bring transfer factor research to market, has offices in dozens of countries to serve the company’s worldwide customers.

