New Nebraska Probation Officers Sworn In at State Capitol Ceremony

Forty-nine new Nebraska State Probation officers were sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican on October 24, 2024, in the State Capitol Rotunda, witnessed by distinguished guests, family, and friends. In his remarks to the new officers, Chief Justice Heavican stated, “I want to congratulate you on behalf of the Nebraska Supreme Court and wish you luck in your challenging and rewarding jobs.” This swearing-in ceremony was particularly notable as it marked Chief Justice Heavican’s last before his retirement on October 31.

Probation Administrator Deb Minardi also addressed the new officers, their families, dignitaries, and fellow Probation employees. She remarked, “This is a proud moment for all of us—for our new officers and for those of you who have supported them in this achievement. I am confident these new officers would join me in saying they could not have done it without you. Officers, if you hold true to one thing throughout your career, let it be HOPE. Hope that change is possible. Hope that, when faced with the toughest challenges, we stand strong, knowing communities are safer when we do the work we have been sworn to do.”

In Nebraska, over 13,000 adults and more than 2,000 juveniles are under probation supervision on any given day.

The event was live-streamed to allow family and friends who were unable to attend in person to participate remotely.