Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands Strengthens Their Community Ties Through Participation in Charity Drives

Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands proudly supports Heart of Monroe’s mission with a generous donation of over 1,600 canned goods

Highly Rated Pest Control Company Collects Canned Food, Blankets, and Coats to Support Heart of Monroe.

MATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anticimex Carolinas and its family of brands, Killingsworth Environmental Clark's Termite & Pest Control , and Strand Termite & Pest Control , a leading pest control company serving the Carolinas, proudly supports Heart for Monroe, demonstrating its strong commitment to community engagement and social responsibility. In the first of three planned community initiatives, the Anticimex Carolinas team collected over 1,600 canned goods to help those in need, exceeding the company’s expectations. Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands is proud to partner with Heart for Monroe, a nonprofit organization in Monroe, North Carolina, committed to enhancing the lives of residents. Heart for Monroe addresses vital community needs, including food insecurity, homelessness, education, and healthcare access. By collaborating with local businesses, schools, churches, and volunteers, the organization provides essential resources, support, and outreach programs that impact the community. "We are thrilled to support Heart for Monroe and make a meaningful difference," said Racheal Chareunsouk, President of Anticimex Carolinas. "I am proud of our team's generosity. Seeing how passionate our employees are about helping our community is inspiring."Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands has two additional upcoming initiatives in support of Heart for Monroe: a blanket drive and a coat drive. These efforts aim to provide warmth and comfort to those in need, with blankets distributed locally and to communities in Western North Carolina. Coats will go to individuals facing cold weather this winter. The public is encouraged to join these efforts by donating new or gently used blankets and coats at any of our branch locations. “Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.” Chareunsouk added.Killingsworth, Clark's, and Strand, the Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands, provides safe and effective solutions for homes and businesses. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and community involvement, Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands is committed to creating a positive impact through its industry-leading pest control services and actively participating in initiatives that improve the well-being of its communities.Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands is accepting donations at the following locations:Killingsworth Environmental:1001 Crews Rd., Matthews, NC 28105Clark's Termite & Pest Control:3029 Stony Brook Dr., #112, Raleigh, NC 276041120 W Butler Rd., Suite F, Greenville, SC 29607175 Boardwalk Drive, Suite I, Ridgeland, SC 29936147 Elk Dr., Murrells Inlet, SC 29576133 Elliana Way, Building 300, Suite D, Summerville, SC 29483400 Northeast Dr., Columbia, SC 29203Strand Termite & Pest Control:4355 Sea Mountain Hwy, Little River, SC 29566599 Seaside Road SW, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469

