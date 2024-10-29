New Book, ‘Bullets, Basketballs, and Boardrooms,’ Offers 3 Approaches To Supercharge Your Leadership

Bullets, Basketballs, And Boardrooms, released by Advantage Books, is now available. Andrew Pence, Jim Brogan, and Dave Hubinger, authors of Bullets, Basketballs, And Boardrooms and co-founders of TRIDIS Leadership.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the new book Bullets, Basketballs, and Boardrooms , a trio of authors with distinct leadership backgrounds team up to provide readers with a wide range of techniques for tackling the leadership challenges and opportunities in today’s workforce.Andrew Pence is a former Navy SEAL captain, Jim Brogan was an NBA player, and Dave Hubinger was president of the multi-billion dollar Nestle USA Confections and Snacks Division. The three are also co-founders of the consulting firm TRIDIS Leadership “We hold the conviction that effective leadership is the most crucial component for individual, team, and organizational success,” the authors write in their book’s introduction. “Our mission for this book and our firm revolves around fostering the growth of high-performing teams, fortifying organizational cultures, and equipping current leaders with innovative and unconventional approaches to accomplish their objectives.”The book’s subtitle sums up their approach – Triangulating the Best Leadership Strategies from the U.S. Navy Seals, Professional Sports, and Executive Business.Bullets, Basketballs, and Boardrooms, published by Advantage Books, includes chapters on such subjects as “authenticity,” “discipline,” “emotional intelligence,” and “leading in crises.”What sets this book apart is the engaging structure. Readers don’t need to read the book from beginning to end to benefit from its lessons. Each chapter stands alone, allowing the reader to turn immediately to whichever subject intrigues them or is most relevant to their immediate needs. Are they interested in “ethical decision-making”? Then they can flip to chapter 7. Do they struggle with prioritizing? Chapter 8 could be their first stop.Chapters begin with three “leadership truths” and end with three “action items” and a succinct summary that encompasses concepts and best practices universally applicable to all three professions. Pence, Brogan, and Hubinger then provide their individual insights and experiences.Together, the three bring more than 90 years of collective experience, giving readers of Bullets, Basketballs, and Boardrooms an extraordinary array of leadership ideas and tips from military special operations, professional sports, and executive business that they can put to immediate and practical use.Read this book—you won’t learn from it, you’ll live its lessons.About the AuthorsJim Brogan, a former NBA player, is a neurological performance analyst and leadership coach. Brogan has devoted more than four decades to the study of the brain and mental performance and has developed his own methodologies that leverage the principles of incremental theory and compound effect. His expertise has been sought out by professional coaches, athletes, and top-tier companies and executives worldwide.Dave Hubinger is a former president of the Nestle USA Confections and Snacks Division. Throughout his 30-year career at Nestle, he held key positions in marketing, sales, and executive management. He also led one biotech start-up specializing in human immunity profiling and co-founded another. He has a Ph.D. in Leadership Studies from the University of San Diego.Andrew Pence is a decorated retired U.S. Navy SEAL captain who recently concluded a 30-year military career. He has held positions such as the Commanding Officer of a Navy SEAL team, Chief Strategy Officer for the Naval Special Warfare community, and Chief Operations Officer for multiple commands. Pence is an ICF-accredited leadership coach, holds three master’s degrees, and is a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate in leadership studies at the University of San Diego.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books ( www.advantagebooks.com ) is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage––The Authority Company . For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

