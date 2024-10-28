Before the Court: New state report highlights success of San Mateo County gun violence prevention program

Only 1 in 8 courts to receive state grant funding, the San Mateo County Superior Court works in direct partnership with the District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement agencies to implement the Gun Violence Prevention Program. In the first two years of the program, 410 firearms were removed from prohibited persons.

