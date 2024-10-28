Closure Planned at S.D. Highway 11 and U.S. Highway 18 Junction Near Canton

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Oct. 28, 2024

Contact:

Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

Ryan Story Project Manager, 605-940-0721

CANTON, S.D. – On Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, a closure is scheduled for the U.S. Highway 18 and S.D. Highway 11 junction for approximately one-week. The closure will allow construction crews to begin phase two of the intersection reconstruction.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes through the construction project. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the area.

The closure is part of the $45.6 million project that is being completed on Highway 18 to Interstate 29. The prime contractor on this project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, SD. The overall completion date for the project is August 2025.

Project Information:

Find additional information on the project website athttps://dot.sd.gov/canton-highway-18-pcn-6923.

For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “CANTON18” to 605-566-4041.

Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.orgor dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-