North Dakota Community Development Block Grant Awards Over $3 Million to Support Local Infrastructure and Accessibility Projects

The North Dakota Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program received a substantial $8,785,020 in funding requests for the fiscal year 2024. A total of $3,070,765.46 has been awarded to four communities across the state to support essential infrastructure improvements, accessibility upgrades, and public service enhancements. Funding was allocated through the FY2024 annual budget, though not all applicants have confirmed their acceptance at the time of this release.

“We're thrilled to see CDBG funds make a real difference in Almont, Ashley, Lakota, and Regent,” Commerce Community Development Director Maria Effertz said. “These investments will go towards essential projects that improve housing, infrastructure, or economic opportunities, ultimately strengthening the well-being of residents.”

The CDBG program provides critical financial support to eligible local governments in North Dakota, empowering them to undertake projects that improve public facilities, public services, housing rehabilitation, and economic development. The program focuses on benefiting low- to moderate-income residents and enhancing community quality of life. Award recipients were chosen by a committee of experts in North Dakota public facilities and housing.

CDBG award recipients:

City of Almont: Awarded $348,765.46 to replace aged and deteriorated sanitary sewer, drinking water, and roadway infrastructure. This project will significantly reduce the risk of water main breaks and sewer backups, enhancing public health and safety.

City of Ashley: Received $659,500 to repair sections of its original sewage system, which has sustained significant age-related damage such as leaking and cracked pipes. This upgrade will improve sanitation and reduce environmental risks.

City of Lakota: Granted $1,000,000 to make Lakota High School ADA-compliant, including the installation of an elevator, wheelchair lift, and handicap-accessible restrooms. These upgrades will ensure greater accessibility for all students and community members.

City of Regent: Awarded $1,062,500 to support Main Street reconstruction, which includes ADA improvements, new sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and street repaving. This funding contributes to a larger $5.7 million transportation project that will revitalize Main Street.

These investments reflect North Dakota’s commitment to fostering resilient, accessible, and sustainable communities. By funding these essential projects, the CDBG program continues to play a pivotal role in supporting North Dakota towns and enhancing the quality of life for residents statewide.

More information about the CDBG program and other resources provided by Commerce’s Division of Community Services can be found at www.commerce.nd.gov/community-services.