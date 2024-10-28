TRAFFIC ADVISORY: VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS CAMPAIGN SPEECH

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a campaign speech in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.:

17 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14 th Street to 18 th Street, NW

15th Street from F Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 12:00 p.m. to

10:00 p.m.:

17 th Street from H Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15 th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Jefferson Drive from 14 th Street to 15 th Street, SW

Madison Drive from 14 th to 15 th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14 th Street to 18 th Street, NW

C Street from 17 th Street to 18 th Street, NW

D Street from 17 th Street to 18 th Street, NW

E Street from 17 th Street to18 th Street, NW

F Street from 17 th Street to 18 th Street, NW

G Street from 17 th Street to 18 th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 17 th Street to 18 th Street, NW

E Street from 14 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 17 th Street to 18 th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW (local hotel traffic only)

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.