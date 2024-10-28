U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Mike Kelly for Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Mike Kelly to represent Pennsylvania’s Sixteenth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is once again glad to endorse Congressman Mike Kelly to be re-elected to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District,” said Ryan Gleason, Senior Manager of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Congressman Kelly’s background as a small business owner demonstrates his work on Capitol Hill. He knows how businesses work and is trying to make Washington, D.C. understand that lowering taxes and the burdens on businesses make for a more prosperous business community and families across Pennsylvania and the nation. He continues to be a proponent of free enterprise. We look forward to his continued partnership and success in the House Ways & Means Committee in the 119th legislative session."

“I am extremely honored to accept the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Congressman Mike Kelly. “I come from the private sector, so I know what it's like to roll up my sleeves and get to work every single day. I also know what it's like to run a business with big government over your shoulder, which is why I continue to support legislation that grows our private sector, supports businesses, and reduces Washington's influence in our lives. Under the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats, businesses have faced a crushing number of new rules and regulations. We must lower inflation and create an economy that allows businesses to prosper once again. I will continue to fight for that opportunity if I'm re-elected in November."

"Congressman Mike Kelly has been a strong advocate for Pennsylvania’s business community, bringing his experience as a small business owner and job creator to his work in the U.S. House," PA Chamber President and CEO, Luke Bernstein said. "His leadership on pro-growth policies and his role on the House Ways and Means Committee have been vital in supporting economic opportunity across the Commonwealth. We appreciate his ongoing efforts and congratulate him for earning the endorsement of the US Chamber.”

