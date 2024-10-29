Symphonic Distribution Introduces Spatial Audio Support and Delivery

With spatial audio becoming an increasingly important format in the streaming economy, independent artists deserve to take advantage of it.” — Jorge Brea, Founder and CEO, Symphonic

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Symphonic Distribution , a leading music technology and services company for independent labels, managers, and artists, has launched support and delivery capability for spatial audio for Symphonic Partner clients. With the addition of spatial audio, Symphonic Partner clients will have the ability to upload their spatial audio releases directly to their account in SymphonicMS and deliver them downstream to DSPs that offer this format to their listeners with the click of a button. Symphonic Partner clients who take advantage of spatial audio services will be charged a low flat rate to distribute each spatial recording, which can be paid out of future royalties through a simple reduction charge from the client’s account balance upon release approval.“Since our inception, Symphonic has been dedicated to consistently updating and improving our services for clients, and spatial audio support is crucial for our community of artists,” said Jorge Brea, Founder and CEO of Symphonic. “With spatial audio becoming an increasingly important format in the streaming economy, independent artists deserve to take advantage of it. We’re looking forward to seeing our artists from around the world utilize this once-exclusive audio format.”After users have uploaded their spatial audio track assets and corresponding metadata, Symphonic will make sure all release specs are correct, store and manage the metadata and audio files, and finally, once approved, deliver their tracks to DSPs who support spatial audio. Symphonic Partner clients will need to create the spatial audio files themselves before uploading to their distributed catalog. If a client needs spatial audio mixing and mastering services, Symphonic can point them to trusted partners at their request.Spatial audio services join Symphonic’s already game-changing set of features available to clients, including tools such as Transfer Track, SplitShare, Enhanced Recoupments, and Marketing Drivers, as well as streaming and user-generated content (UGC) analytics, catalog management, video distribution, fingerprinting services, YouTube Rights and Content ID management, neighbouring rights, marketing, royalty advances, physical distribution, sync licensing, mixing and mastering, and more.Learn more about Symphonic by visiting their website at http://symphonic.com About SymphonicSymphonic is a leading music technology and services company, offering a proprietary content management and distribution platform, global royalty collection and split payments, and robust label services to independent labels, managers, and artists. Founded in 2006 by music producer Jorge Brea, Symphonic is 100% independent and proud to be “by artists, for artists.” Headquartered in Tampa, FL, and Nashville, TN, Symphonic also has a significant presence in Los Angeles, Miami, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Ireland, and Africa.Symphonic’s current artists and alumni include Imogen Heap, Tokischa, Doechii, Surf Mesa, DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, El Alfa, Juan Luis Guerra, Onyx, Pi’erre Bourne, Nick Murphy/Chet Faker, Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, CloZee, and Freddie Gibbs, among many others.Symphonic Press Contacts:Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications, 646-484-6764, laurie@jaybirdcom.comBill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications, 609-221-2374, bill@jaybirdcom.com

