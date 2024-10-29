SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Nanocosmos to Enhance Live Streaming Workflow in iGaming

SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Nanocosmos

SCCG will empower its global gaming network with industry-leading live video solutions tailored for live casino environments and real-time gaming interactions

The ability to offer sub-second latency and seamless video delivery on any device is a game-changer for live casino and real-time iGaming environments.” — Stephen Crystal - Founder & CEO, SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV — SCCG Management, a global leader in iGaming innovation and consulting, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Nanocosmos, a pioneer in ultra-low latency live streaming solutions. This partnership is set to enhance live streaming workflows for iGaming, creating a seamless and interactive experience for operators and players alike. For nearly a decade, nanocosmos has provided the highly awarded, global, and comprehensive nanoStream Cloud platform tailored for the iGaming and Live Casino industry. By integrating nanocosmos’ cutting-edge technology, SCCG will empower its global gaming network with industry-leading live video solutions tailored for live casino environments and real-time gaming interactions.

Nanocosmos, founded in 1998, has consistently pushed the boundaries of real-time video streaming. Their flagship solution, nanoStream Cloud, delivers sub-second latency, adaptive bitrate streaming, and ensures 100% reliable video delivery across any device and browser. This technology, coupled with SCCG’s unparalleled expertise in gaming, sports betting, and iGaming, provides an innovative solution designed to meet the growing demands of the global iGaming industry.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, commented: “Our partnership with Nanocosmos brings a new era of live streaming capabilities to the gaming industry. The ability to offer sub-second latency and seamless video delivery on any device is a game-changer for live casino and real-time iGaming environments. This collaboration will allow us to provide our partners with a world-class solution that enhances user experience, engagement, and operational efficiency across the globe.”

This partnership is poised to drive significant advancements in real-time video streaming for iGaming operators, particularly those utilizing live dealer and interactive game formats. Together, SCCG Management and Nanocosmos will deliver ultra-reliable, low-latency live streaming workflows that meet the evolving needs of the gaming market, enabling operators to maintain a competitive edge in today’s fast-paced environment.

Oliver Lietz, CEO of Nanocosmos, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with SCCG, bringing together their extensive iGaming expertise with our robust, customer-centric live streaming platform and technology. Our goal is to provide seamless, reliable real-time video solutions that empower our customers to expand and scale their iGaming businesses effortlessly. With SCCG as a trusted partner, we are excited to bring this solution to more companies, helping them engage players worldwide and deliver enhanced gaming experiences.”

Nanocosmos’ technology will empower SCCG’s client partners to provide a flawless live streaming experience, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay and real-time interaction, critical for live casino and betting applications. The integration of nanoStream Cloud’s global CDN and unique H5Live technology allows for unmatched stability and 24/7 uptime, ensuring no buffering or downtime during peak gaming activities.

About Nanocosmos

nanocosmos is a leader and pioneer in real-time streaming technology, providing nanoStream, a real-time video streaming platform designed for ultra-low latency and seamless interactivity in industries like iGaming, live auctions, and live events. Built to deliver “Real-Time Video That Simply Works,” nanoStream empowers iGaming companies to create engaging, real-time experiences for players without technical complexity. With a global CDN, adaptive player, advanced analytics, and fully managed service support, nanocosmos ensures reliable, high-quality streaming worldwide. As a trusted partner, nanocosmos is committed to our clients’ success, providing the tools and support they need to focus on growth and player engagement while we handle the streaming. Nanocosmos is operating a global business from their headquarters in Berlin, Germany and worldwide sales and support services.

For more information, visit info.nanocosmos.de

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

CONTACT



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.