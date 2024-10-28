See a bat in or around your home? Don’t panic, here’s what you need to know

Most bats, including those in Idaho, consume large quantities of insects, such as moths, flies, and mosquitoes. They provide free pest control by eating the insects that harm crops, saving U.S. farmers over $3 billion annually. In Idaho, bats are worth an estimated $313 million dollars annually to farmers.

All bats in Idaho are protected nongame species, making it illegal to harm, harass, or kill them. The best way to protect bats is to avoid disturbing them, ensuring they continue to thrive in Idaho’s environment.