Former Columbus Zoo Marketing Director Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

(DELAWARE, Ohio) — The former marketing director of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, who pleaded guilty to 16 felonies, was sentenced to five years in prison today for his role in a scheme that defrauded the zoo of at least $2.3 million, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.

On July 2, Pete Fingerhut pleaded guilty to aggravated theft, conspiracy, tampering with records, and telecommunications fraud. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of falsification.

“Pete Fingerhut caused his own downfall by creating a culture of self-indulgence instead of public service,” Yost said. “His prison sentence shuts the book on an extensive public corruption case, which should serve as a warning to those who abuse the public’s trust.”

As a part of the sentence, Fingerhut will pay $639,297.33 in criminal restitution to the zoo, State of Ohio and the Internal Revenue Service.

Fingerhut, as marketing director, controlled the zoo’s advertising budget and used the organization’s funds for personal entertainment and enrichment. Co-defendants referred to him as “The Ticketmaster” for his ability to secure tickets and suite access to central Ohio concerts and sporting events.

In a sentencing memorandum filed with the court, prosecutors argued that Fingerhut abused his control of the zoo’s marketing budget and bank account “to benefit himself, his friends and his family.” Prosecutors described Fingerhut’s role in the scheme as “the most egregious, obnoxious and cavalier of all the criminal defendants.”

Today’s sentence is the final proceeding in the criminal cases:

Former CEO Tom Stalf was sentenced to seven years in prison and ordered to pay $315,572.65 in criminal restitution, in addition to $400,000 in restitution previously paid on his behalf.

Former CFO Greg Bell was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $583,697.44 in criminal restitution.

Former purchasing agent Tracy Murnane was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years of probation. Murnane paid $101,000 in civil and criminal restitution.

Grant Bell, a former purchasing assistant and the son of Greg Bell, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $8,554.61 in criminal restitution.

“Led by Senior Assistant Attorney General Dan Kasaris’ expert prosecution, my office committed hundreds of hours to investigate and prosecute these crimes – I commend our staff for their work,” Yost said. “Thank you to Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel for trusting us to weed out the corruption at the zoo.”

The Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Section led the prosecution at the request of Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. The Ohio Auditor’s Office assisted with the investigation and prosecution.

