North Carolina Implementing Convenient Debit Card Payments for Jury Service

Jurors to receive pre-paid debit cards in lieu of paper checksNorth Carolinians reporting for jury duty will begin receiving payments on pre-paid debit cards in lieu of paper checks. This continues the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts’ (NCAOC) commitment to initiatives that improve efficiency and adopt paperless processes. By the end of October 2024, more than 30 counties will begin issuing debit card payments for jury service. By January 2025, 55 of North Carolina’s 100 counties are expected to use the new method with additional counties to follow soon after.

“Jury trials are the cornerstone of the criminal justice system, and we appreciate the service of those who take time out of their schedules to serve as jurors,” said NCAOC Director Ryan S. Boyce. “By offering this new payment method, jurors won’t have to wait on mailed paper checks and will have immediate access to those funds.”

Plans call for the following counties to use debit cards by the end of October: Alamance, Brunswick, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Carteret, Catawba, Cumberland, Dare, Davie, Duplin, Franklin, Gaston, Graham, Guilford, Iredell, Jackson, Lee, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Orange, Pender, Randolph, Rowan, Sampson, Stanly, Surry, Transylvania, Union, Wake, Wilkes, and Yadkin.

“We are excited for this opportunity,” said Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court Jim Mixson, who serves as president of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court. “Moving from paper checks to debit cards provides for a more efficient and secure method of paying jurors for their service. It also provides jurors access to their payment almost immediately upon completing their service.”

The North Carolina court system is transitioning to convenient electronic processes for the public including free digital access to case records and court calendars, eCourts kiosks, virtual hearing capabilities, electronic form submissions and payments, and other initiatives.

For more information on jury service in North Carolina, go to NCcourts.gov/jury-service.