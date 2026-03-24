Scam Alert
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RALEIGH — Wake County residents are receiving toll scam messages via text. A notice appearing to be from the Wake County District Court states that there is an outstanding traffic violation and the recipient must either pay a fine or appear in court or face other penalties. This is a scam.
Scammers are very convincing and often have your name and address, use the name of a real judge or law enforcement officers, and refer to local locations to make you believe the communication is legitimate.
It is a scam if payment is demanded to satisfy the issue. Court staff and the Sheriff's Office do not text or email citizens requesting Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, money, pre–paid debit card numbers, payments by money grams, or any other sensitive financial information.
If you receive such a such a message, disregard and do not click on links or scan QR codes. If possible, mark as "spam" or "junk" so your provider is aware of the scam. You can always contact your local clerk of superior court's office to verify if you have in fact, an outstanding issue.
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About North Carolina Judicial Branch
The North Carolina Judicial Branch is an equal and distinctively separate branch and core function of government. The 7,600 Judicial Branch employees statewide administer justice in courthouses in North Carolina’s 100 counties.
About North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts
The North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC) is the administrative agency for the North Carolina Judicial Branch, providing administrative services to help the North Carolina court system operate more efficiently and effectively.
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