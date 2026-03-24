North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge W. Fred Gore Appointed as U.S. Army Reserve Military Judge

The North Carolina Court of Appeals is pleased to announce that Judge W. Fred Gore (right) has been selected for a prestigious and highly competitive assignment as a Military Judge within the U.S. Army Reserve JAG Corps, assigned to the 150th Legal Operations Detachment (LOD).

Selection for the 150th LOD (Judiciary) is widely regarded as one of the most distinguished honors for a legal officer in the armed forces. With approximately 22 authorized positions available nationwide, the selection process is exceptionally rigorous. This appointment recognizes Judge Gore’s extensive judicial experience, legal scholarship, and exemplary 34-year military career. As a Military Judge, he will preside over courts-martial and legal proceedings, ensuring the fair administration of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) for service members worldwide.

"It is a profound honor to be selected to serve the U.S. Army JAG Corps in this capacity," said Judge Gore. "The integrity of our military justice system is foundational to our national security and the rights of our service members. I am eager to bring my experience from the North Carolina bench to this new role while continuing to serve both my state and my country."

A Legacy of Service: From Infantry to the Appellate Bench

A native of Supply, North Carolina, and a graduate of West Brunswick High School, Judge Gore’s career is defined by a dual commitment to the rule of law and military excellence. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte before obtaining his Juris Doctor from the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia.

Judge Gore’s military journey began in the infantry in 1992, and his service has been marked by significant deployments and high-stakes leadership:

Operation Iraqi Freedom (2006–2007): Following law school, Judge Gore’s National Guard unit was mobilized to Iraq. During this tour, he completed Sniper Small Kill Team training and was awarded the Army Commendation and Army Achievement Medals.



Following law school, Judge Gore’s National Guard unit was mobilized to Iraq. During this tour, he completed Sniper Small Kill Team training and was awarded the Army Commendation and Army Achievement Medals. Operation New Dawn/Spartan Shield (2011–2012): After commissioning as a JAG Officer and serving as an Assistant District Attorney, Judge Gore deployed again in 2011. He served as Chief Prosecutor and Officer in Charge, supervising two practicing attorneys and seven paralegals while conducting military courts-martial, soldier separation boards and advising commanders on combat issues. For his dedicated service, he was awarded the Army’s Meritorious Service Medal and the Commander’s Coin for Performance.

Distinguished Judicial Career

In his civilian capacity, Judge Gore has served the North Carolina judiciary with distinction for over a decade. In 2014, he was elected to the North Carolina District Court bench as a Trial Judge, where he earned his Judicial Juvenile Court Certification.

In 2020, the citizens of North Carolina elected him to the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Since taking his seat in January 2021, Judge Gore has been recognized for his fair-minded approach to the law and his dedication to constitutional principles. He currently serves on the Court and will be up for re-election in 2028.

Community and Continued Commitment

Despite his demanding dual roles, Judge Gore remains a cornerstone of his community. He is a member of Big Macedonia Baptist Church, Shriner Temple Gizeh #162, Prince Hall Masonic Lodge #786, and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He also provides leadership on the Executive Boards for the Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina and the Cape Fear Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Now in his 34th year of military service, Lieutenant Colonel Gore continues to exemplify the "Citizen-Soldier" ideal, balancing his responsibilities on the North Carolina Court of Appeals with his new role as one of the few Military Judges in the U.S. Army Reserve.