Town of York Advances Permitting Process with OpenGov

TOWN OF YORK, ME, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After managing inefficient manual entries and a lack of collaborative tools, the Town of York needed a modern solution to streamline its permitting process. The Town found what it needed in OpenGov, known for its user-friendly design and focus on public sector needs.Before starting their search, staff struggled with limited user functionalities and ineffective reporting in the previous permitting system. Prioritizing automated workflows, efficient reporting, and mobile functionalities, Town officials selected OpenGov Permitting & Licensing for its comprehensive suite of features tailored for efficient government operations.With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Town staff anticipate significant improvements in their processing times and accessibility. The new system will enable efficient reporting, allowing staff to analyze data seamlessly, while an online portal will simplify the process for citizens. Additionally, mobile and GIS-integrated functionalities promise to enhance productivity and transparency, making operations smoother for both the Town and its residents.The Town of York joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.

